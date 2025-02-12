The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's new idea

Russian propagandists asked Putin's spokesman to comment on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about his readiness to discuss the exchange of occupied Ukrainian lands for part of the Kursk region, which has been under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over six months.

This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will not discuss the exchange of its territory. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

As mentioned earlier, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready to offer Putin an exchange of territories.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will happen if Donald Trump is still able to bring the Russian dictator to the negotiating table.

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War point out that official Moscow is trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region in order to avoid an exchange of territories during potential peace negotiations.