This is impossible. Putin reacted to Zelensky's new idea
Category
Politics
Publication date

This is impossible. Putin reacted to Zelensky's new idea

The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's new idea
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team considers a territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine "impossible."

Points of attention

  • Moscow claims that it has no intention of exchanging territories with Ukraine.
  • Putin's team is hiding the truth about the situation in the Kursk region from Russians.

The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's new idea

Russian propagandists asked Putin's spokesman to comment on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about his readiness to discuss the exchange of occupied Ukrainian lands for part of the Kursk region, which has been under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over six months.

This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will not discuss the exchange of its territory.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

As mentioned earlier, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready to offer Putin an exchange of territories.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will happen if Donald Trump is still able to bring the Russian dictator to the negotiating table.

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War point out that official Moscow is trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region in order to avoid an exchange of territories during potential peace negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump's envoy actually visited Moscow — media reports
Why Trump's envoy actually visited Moscow — media reports
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy described a potential deal with Trump on valuable minerals
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky explained how he sees the agreement with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has voiced its version of the first agreement with Trump
What did Trump and Putin agree on?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?