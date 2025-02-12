According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team considers a territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine "impossible."
Points of attention
- Moscow claims that it has no intention of exchanging territories with Ukraine.
- Putin's team is hiding the truth about the situation in the Kursk region from Russians.
The Kremlin rejected Zelensky's new idea
Russian propagandists asked Putin's spokesman to comment on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about his readiness to discuss the exchange of occupied Ukrainian lands for part of the Kursk region, which has been under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over six months.
As mentioned earlier, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready to offer Putin an exchange of territories.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this will happen if Donald Trump is still able to bring the Russian dictator to the negotiating table.
Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War point out that official Moscow is trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region in order to avoid an exchange of territories during potential peace negotiations.
