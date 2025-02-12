"It's time to stop the war!" Trump discussed with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace

On February 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with White House President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Trump and Zelenskyy held talks on ending the war and achieving lasting peace in the region.
- They discussed joint steps to stop Russian aggression and work together towards peace.
- The leaders highlighted their technological capabilities including drones for modern warfare.
- They expressed hope for positive results from the Munich meeting led by US officials.
- It is time to stop the devastating war and strive for peace through collaborative efforts.
Zelenskyy spoke with Trump about ending the war
Just spoke with Donald Trump. We had a long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our willingness to work together on a team level. About our technological capabilities, including drones and other modern manufacturing.
The president thanked Trump for his interest in what "we can do together."
He added that Trump informed him of the details of the conversation with Putin.
Trump said on Truth Social that the conversation with Zelensky "went very well."
Trump hopes that the results of this meeting will be positive.
It is time to stop this senseless war, which has caused massive and completely unnecessary death and destruction. May God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!
