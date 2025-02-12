"It's time to stop the war!" Trump discussed with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace

Zelenskyy spoke with Trump about ending the war

Just spoke with Donald Trump. We had a long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our willingness to work together on a team level. About our technological capabilities, including drones and other modern manufacturing.

The president thanked Trump for his interest in what "we can do together."

We discussed the preparation of our new agreement on security and economic and resource cooperation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He added that Trump informed him of the details of the conversation with Putin.

Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else. We are defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done. We agreed on further contacts and meetings. Share

Trump said on Truth Social that the conversation with Zelensky "went very well."

He, like President Putin, wants peace. We discussed various topics related to the war, but mainly the meeting planned for Friday in Munich, where Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation. Share

Trump hopes that the results of this meeting will be positive.