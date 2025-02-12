The head of the Pentagon, Hegseth, made a statement about the support of US peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

The US will not send its soldiers to Ukraine. Europe must provide security guarantees. This opinion was expressed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

US won't send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Hegset stressed that lasting peace in Ukraine must be backed by security guarantees to prevent war from breaking out again. And it shouldn't be "Minsk 3.0."

The US does not believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a realistic outcome of the negotiations themselves. Instead, any security guarantees must be backed by capable European and non-European forces and assets. Pete Hegset Head of the Pentagon

According to him, peacekeepers should not be sent to Ukraine as part of NATO missions; they should not fall under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides for the principle of collective defense.

At the same time, as the head of the US Department of Defense added, there should be a powerful oversight mechanism from the international community.