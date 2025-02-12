The head of the Pentagon, Hegseth, made a statement about the support of US peacekeeping forces in Ukraine
The head of the Pentagon, Hegseth, made a statement about the support of US peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

Pete Hegset
Source:  Ukrinform

The US will not send its soldiers to Ukraine. Europe must provide security guarantees. This opinion was expressed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

  • The US will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine and insists on Europe providing security guarantees.
  • US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizes the importance of preventing war in Ukraine and rejects the idea of 'Minsk 3.0'.
  • The US does not view Ukraine's NATO membership as a plausible outcome of the negotiations and advocates for capable European and non-European forces to ensure security guarantees.

US won't send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Hegset stressed that lasting peace in Ukraine must be backed by security guarantees to prevent war from breaking out again. And it shouldn't be "Minsk 3.0."

The US does not believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a realistic outcome of the negotiations themselves. Instead, any security guarantees must be backed by capable European and non-European forces and assets.

According to him, peacekeepers should not be sent to Ukraine as part of NATO missions; they should not fall under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides for the principle of collective defense.

At the same time, as the head of the US Department of Defense added, there should be a powerful oversight mechanism from the international community.

To put it bluntly, as part of security guarantees, American forces will not be deployed in Ukraine.

