Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused “Brussels,” meaning the EU’s leadership and bureaucracy, of allegedly destroying Europe. He cynically criticized the bloc for its allocation of money to aid Ukraine and the influx of migrants.
Orban lashed out at EU leadership with accusations
He stated this on the social network X.
Orban then again emphasized that it was Brussels that allegedly opened the gates and borders for the influx of migrants. He also referred to George Soros, who, based on the text of the Hungarian Prime Minister, announced that Europe should allow 1 million migrants every year. And as a result, Orban writes, 9 million migrants have arrived in Europe over the past nine years.
The bureaucrats of Brussels have destroyed Europe. Because of Brussels, the European economy is slowly sinking. Because of Brussels, our money is being sent to Ukraine, to a hopeless war. Because of Brussels, Europe has been flooded with migrants. Brussels has opened the gates,… pic.twitter.com/VySFKqFOad— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 8, 2025
By the way, earlier this week Orban said that Hungary would like to maintain good relations with Russia. However, according to him, Budapest's plans in this regard are being hindered by Brussels. He also said that it is because of Brussels that he calls the Russian Federation an aggressor.
