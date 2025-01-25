Playing on Putin's team — Tusk on Orban's decision on sanctions against Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the actions of Hungary, whose representatives have not yet agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

Tusk threatened Orban with consequences for playing along with Putin

The Polish Prime Minister wrote about this on X (Twitter).

Tusk, whose country currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, noted that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's actions regarding sanctions against Russia are similar to playing on the team of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If Orban really blocks European sanctions at a crucial moment for the war, it will become absolutely clear that in this great game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing on Putin's team, not ours. With all the consequences that this fact entails. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Hungary against the extension of anti-Russian sanctions

On January 24, Hungarian representatives did not agree to a decision to extend European Union sanctions against Russia.

The decision to extend sanctions against Russia for the next six months will be made on January 27 at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In turn, Orban accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves."