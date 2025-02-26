Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand
Category
Economics
Publication date

Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand

Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Ukraine is not going to sign a subsoil agreement with the United States without security guarantees. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this is already included directly in the draft documents.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and the US have already prepared a draft agreement on economic cooperation, with a focus on security guarantees as a core element.
  • The ongoing negotiations reflect the government's commitment to ensuring security and stability while pursuing bilateral and multilateral agreements for the benefit of Ukraine.

Ukraine voiced its main demand to the US

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers officially confirmed that Ukraine and the United States have already prepared a draft agreement on economic cooperation, known as the "subsoil agreement."

According to Shmyhal, it is a preliminary agreement on the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

We are not considering signing any agreements without security guarantees... This agreement is directly tied to security guarantees. Neither the President of Ukraine nor the Government of Ukraine will consider this agreement and its signing in isolation from security guarantees for Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

In addition, the head of government added that this document is an extremely important link in the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as concrete steps to establish lasting peace.

As journalists managed to find out, paragraph 10 of the agreement states:

The United States Government supports Ukraine's efforts to obtain the security guarantees necessary to establish a lasting peace. The participants will seek to identify any necessary steps to protect mutual investments as defined in the Fund Agreement.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace deal to end war takes shape
What is known about Trump's intentions?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The deal will shock many." Vance revealed Trump's plan for Ukraine
Trump wants to stop the war
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and the US have made progress in the subsoil agreement
How are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US progressing?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?