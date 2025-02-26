Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand

Ukraine is not going to sign a subsoil agreement with the United States without security guarantees. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this is already included directly in the draft documents.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and the US have already prepared a draft agreement on economic cooperation, with a focus on security guarantees as a core element.
- The ongoing negotiations reflect the government's commitment to ensuring security and stability while pursuing bilateral and multilateral agreements for the benefit of Ukraine.
Ukraine voiced its main demand to the US
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers officially confirmed that Ukraine and the United States have already prepared a draft agreement on economic cooperation, known as the "subsoil agreement."
According to Shmyhal, it is a preliminary agreement on the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
In addition, the head of government added that this document is an extremely important link in the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as concrete steps to establish lasting peace.
As journalists managed to find out, paragraph 10 of the agreement states:
