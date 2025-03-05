What will happen to NATO after the US leaves — a forecast from the former commander of the Alliance forces
Category
World
Publication date

What will happen to NATO after the US leaves — a forecast from the former commander of the Alliance forces

The US may still leave NATO
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

European leaders should prepare for a possible US withdrawal from the North Atlantic Alliance, as the likelihood of such a development is indeed high. This was warned by the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, retired US Admiral James Stavridis.

Points of attention

  • Should the US leave NATO, the formation of ETO, possibly including Canada, or a new security organization under the EU could be potential replacements, according to Stavridis.
  • Admiral Stavridis emphasizes the gravity of a US withdrawal, describing it as 'a mistake of epic proportions,' while highlighting the difficulty in convincing President Trump otherwise.

The US may still leave NATO

According to Stavridis, the harsh rhetoric against the Alliance from US President Donald Trump's team cannot be ignored.

Against this background, the former commander of the bloc's forces calls on Europe to think about what the world would look like if the United States did leave NATO.

Stavridis predicted that withdrawing the US from the Alliance would be "a mistake of epic proportions," but it would be extremely difficult to convince Trump of this.

If the US leaves NATO, the organization will collapse. What could come in its place? Perhaps the European Treaty Organization, or ETO. It could be based on the current NATO treaty, but without the US. Canada may decide to stay in the ETO; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to London for an emergency meeting over the weekend, and his country needs European security partners in the Arctic, the retired general warned.

According to Stavridis, an alternative in this case could be the creation of a new security organization under the auspices of the EU.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Isn't this wonderful?" Trump reveals the contents of Zelensky's letter
The White House
Trump welcomed Zelensky's move towards reconciliation
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Мinerals deal. Trump suddenly changed his position
The subsoil agreement may be changed
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned about secret negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump teams
What is known about the secret negotiations between the Zelenskyy and Trump teams?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?