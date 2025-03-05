They want to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU

As journalists have learned, members of the European Parliament from the pan-European Volt party will send a nine-point action plan to EU leaders ahead of the summit. One of the points involves restricting Hungary's rights in the bloc.

Hungary may lose its voting rights in the EU

The plan of the European political force “Volt” consists of nine points.

According to media reports, it provides for:

Hungary's disenfranchisement due to the provocative policies of the country's leader, Viktor Orban, and his team;

the creation of a common European army;

the appointment of Kaia Kallas as full Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union;

opening treaties to include EU competences in the field of defense and preparing for enlargement.

What is important to understand is that Volt is represented in the European Parliament by only 5 deputies out of 720 total seats.

Recall that on March 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for rearmament of the European Union and support for Ukraine.

According to her, we are talking about 800 billion euros.