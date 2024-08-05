The Air Force of the AFU uses military trickery during missile strikes of the Russian Federation

Russia spends up to 4 million dollars to launch one Iskander missile over the territory of Ukraine. And the cost of one mock-up of military equipment of the Armed Forces ranges from 10 to 25 thousand dollars - approximately the price of one used car. Colonel Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told about it.

Ukrainian military stratagem against Russian missiles

In addition to active means of air defense, passive defense is needed, including mock-ups.

The model of military equipment has a metal frame, an engine, and most importantly, it should be similar to the original, which is already handmade, notes Ignat. Models are produced both in Ukraine and abroad. Now it is extremely important to keep our equipment so that there are several layouts per combat unit. Yuriy Ignat A representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defense and aviation of Ukraine are a priority target for the enemy. They tried to destroy us in the first days of the war and even before the war, when we handed over strategic bombers, missiles, etc. to Russia in exchange for writing off gas debts. The enemy is afraid of these weapons, so in the first days of the war, they hit the air force — anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and aviation.

Now, military airfields are under the enemy's constant sights. These are operational airfields throughout the country. The enemy wants to break through the Ukrainian sky and ensure the unimpeded activity of its aviation, which will allow the Russian troops to move forward much more easily. Therefore, for us, the priority of closed skies and air defense is very serious.

The enemy has a sufficient number of means of air attack and is developing in this direction. In addition to active means of defense (Patriot anti-aircraft guided missiles, NASAMS, IRIS-T), which are extremely few in Ukraine, we need passive defense measures — shelter, camouflage, models of equipment. Such tactics of passive defense are used not only by the Air Force, but also by all Defense Forces. Share

Mockups are also combat units manned by humans. Their main task is to confuse the enemy. The enemy spends up to 4 million dollars to launch one Iskander missile. The model costs up to 25 thousand dollars, which is much cheaper than one "Iskander". If we talk about "Dagger", then a missile of this type costs up to 500 million hryvnias. It's not even about money, it's about depriving the enemy of resources and at the same time protecting our equipment and people.

Recently, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiated the collection of funds for the purchase of mock-ups. Our initiative was picked up by Telegram communities. One well-known Telegram channel organized a collection of 7 million hryvnias, another — 1.5 million. Several other Telegram communities turned to their subscribers to collect another 1.5 million.

We have enough foundations and charities that do good things for the Air Force. This is mainly the provision of mobile fire groups, which give good results in shooting down "shaheeds". Electronic warfare systems help us bring the result closer to 100% when shooting down enemy attack UAVs.

Partners help Ukraine. In aid packages, along with combat equipment, there is also a mock-up. But we need much more of it. Models can be damaged or destroyed during combat. The length of the border, where active hostilities can take place today, is 3,000 kilometers, and where active hostilities are taking place, it is about a thousand kilometers. The territory is large, the depth of defense is large, so more such means are needed, Ignat said.

How the Armed Forces intercept the "martyrs" of the Russian Federation

The air defense forces said that the Russian "shahedy" are constantly being improved and it becomes more and more difficult to destroy them when they fly to Ukrainian cities. Their main work begins with the onset of darkness, because that is when the Russian Federation mass-releases drones, since they are less visible.

Southern Ukraine, Kherson region. In one of the sectors, the first line of defense, air defense units work together with artillery and infantry. Their task is not to miss Russian flying objects from the left to the right bank of the Dnieper. One of the most effective are the fighters of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment named after Colonel-General Yury Tyutyunnyk Share

Thus, the battery commander of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment "Sich" said that they receive various tasks, one of them is the covering of infrastructure facilities. At the same time, he explained that the military is not based near these objects, but is at the entrance to let as few enemy air targets as possible into the peaceful territory.