The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the secrets of the successful downing of Russian Shaheds

The air defense forces said that the Russian "shahedy" are constantly being improved and it becomes more and more difficult to destroy them when they fly to Ukrainian cities. Their main work begins with the onset of darkness, because that is when the Russian Federation mass-releases drones, since they are less visible.
How the Armed Forces intercept the "martyrs" of the Russian Federation
Thus, the battery commander of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment "Sich" said that they receive various tasks, one of them is the covering of infrastructure facilities. At the same time, he explained that the military is not based near these objects, but is at the entrance to let as few enemy air targets as possible into the peaceful territory.
The anti-aircraft gunners also noted that the enemy "shahedis" are improving. Yes, they have much more digital components, and it is likely that the Russians can control the drone in real time, which was not the case before.
In addition, the military said that their main work begins with the onset of darkness, because the Russians make bets that then the air target is much less visible.
How do the military defeat the goals of the Russian Federation?
Three soldiers from the same regiment said that they destroy enemy air targets thanks to the American portable anti-aircraft missile complex FIM-92 Stinger of the 80s, which is equipped with a Thermion thermal imaging sight.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners also use the Soviet "Igla" MANPADS and the Turkish Canik M2 QCB machine gun. A tablet and special software "Viraj" helps to monitor the air situation. Thanks to this program, fighters can predict the direction of air targets and advance to intercept them in advance.
