The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the secrets of the successful downing of Russian Shaheds

The air defense forces said that the Russian "shahedy" are constantly being improved and it becomes more and more difficult to destroy them when they fly to Ukrainian cities. Their main work begins with the onset of darkness, because that is when the Russian Federation mass-releases drones, since they are less visible.

How the Armed Forces intercept the "martyrs" of the Russian Federation

Southern Ukraine, Kherson region. In one of the sectors, the first line of defense, air defense units work together with artillery and infantry. Their task is not to miss Russian flying objects from the left to the right bank of the Dnieper. One of the most effective are the fighters of the 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after Colonel-General Yury Tyutyunnyk, the article says.

Thus, the battery commander of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment "Sich" said that they receive various tasks, one of them is the covering of infrastructure facilities. At the same time, he explained that the military is not based near these objects, but is at the entrance to let as few enemy air targets as possible into the peaceful territory.

The wreckage of "Shakhed", shot down by fighters of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment

We try to let as little as possible into the peaceful territory of everything that flies — "shahedis", missiles, reconnaissance UAVs. We shoot down a lot, but we would like more, — emphasized the military man.

The anti-aircraft gunners also noted that the enemy "shahedis" are improving. Yes, they have much more digital components, and it is likely that the Russians can control the drone in real time, which was not the case before.

In addition, the military said that their main work begins with the onset of darkness, because the Russians make bets that then the air target is much less visible.

I think the logic here is very simple, everything develops by the path of least resistance. At night, "shaheda" is much worse and people are more tired at night. It is also about the cynicism of the enemy, because people do not want to go to shelter at night and, accordingly, the casualties from injuries are much higher. Therefore, taking this opportunity, I want to tell our fellow citizens — do not ignore the missile dangers, take cover, — emphasized the commander.

How do the military defeat the goals of the Russian Federation?

Three soldiers from the same regiment said that they destroy enemy air targets thanks to the American portable anti-aircraft missile complex FIM-92 Stinger of the 80s, which is equipped with a Thermion thermal imaging sight.

The pipe is disposable, one shot is one target, then we remove the thermal imager and put it on another pipe. My first "shahed" went at an altitude of 1000 meters and at a range of 1500 meters, but everything turned out well, and we hit him. In general, the first launches were difficult, but now it's like drinking a glass of water, said a fighter of the 38th anti-aircraft missile regiment "Picasso".

"Picasso", a fighter of the 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, holds a FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners also use the Soviet "Igla" MANPADS and the Turkish Canik M2 QCB machine gun. A tablet and special software "Viraj" helps to monitor the air situation. Thanks to this program, fighters can predict the direction of air targets and advance to intercept them in advance.