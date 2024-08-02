The Air Force destroyed 11 BpLa of the Russian Army during the day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Air Force destroyed 11 BpLa of the Russian Army during the day

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Читати українською

According to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were destroyed in the past 24 hours in the south and east of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 11 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, preventing significant destruction and casualties among the civilian population.
  • Various regions in Ukraine were attacked 448 times by the Russian army, but minimal damage was incurred thanks to the heroic defense of the Ukrainian military.
  • Reports indicate that enemy air targets included UAVs such as 'Shahed,' 'Supercam,' 'Lancet,' 'Orlan-10,' and more.
  • The defense forces successfully repelled drone attacks by Russian forces, ensuring the safety of civilians and infrastructure.
  • Despite multiple attacks on different regions, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down drones, preventing widespread harm to the civilian population.

What is known about repelling drone attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation

It is noted that among the destroyed enemy air targets were 1 "Shahed" UAV, 2 "Supercam" UAVs, 3 "Lancet" UAVs, 1 - "Orlan-10" and 4 more drones of an unknown type.

What is known about the downing of army drones over various Ukrainian regions

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on the night of August 2, the Air Force shot down 4 UAVs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the sky over the region.

"Defenders of the sky shot down 4 enemy UAVs over the region," Lysak emphasized.

According to him, since the evening, the Russians have not stopped attacking Nikopol region - they hit with artillery and kamikaze drones.

Nikopol and the Marganets community suffered. There are no dead or injured. A private house and 3 outbuildings were damaged. What kind of damage was caused by the morning strikes is still being clarified, - added the head of the OVA.

According to the representatives of the Sumy OVA, a civilian was injured due to a drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Occupants attacked three communities of the region at night and in the morning.

According to the information of Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA. during the day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the region 448 times. 17 settlements came under fire.

The enemy launched 5 airstrikes on Lobkovo, Pyatikhatki and Malynivka.

244 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenka, Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, and Gulyaipilske.

Novoandriivka and Robotyna were covered by 5 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

15 reports of house destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How the Baba-Yaga drone helps the Armed Forces at the front — deputy combatant of the Akhilles air defense missile defense system
Baba Yaga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down all 89 drones and a missile during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down all 89 drones and a missile during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In July, Ukraine overtook the Russian Federation for the first time in terms of the number of drone attacks — details
Ukrainian drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?