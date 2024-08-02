According to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were destroyed in the past 24 hours in the south and east of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 11 drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, preventing significant destruction and casualties among the civilian population.
- Various regions in Ukraine were attacked 448 times by the Russian army, but minimal damage was incurred thanks to the heroic defense of the Ukrainian military.
- Reports indicate that enemy air targets included UAVs such as 'Shahed,' 'Supercam,' 'Lancet,' 'Orlan-10,' and more.
- The defense forces successfully repelled drone attacks by Russian forces, ensuring the safety of civilians and infrastructure.
- Despite multiple attacks on different regions, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down drones, preventing widespread harm to the civilian population.
What is known about repelling drone attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation
It is noted that among the destroyed enemy air targets were 1 "Shahed" UAV, 2 "Supercam" UAVs, 3 "Lancet" UAVs, 1 - "Orlan-10" and 4 more drones of an unknown type.
What is known about the downing of army drones over various Ukrainian regions
According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on the night of August 2, the Air Force shot down 4 UAVs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the sky over the region.
According to him, since the evening, the Russians have not stopped attacking Nikopol region - they hit with artillery and kamikaze drones.
According to the representatives of the Sumy OVA, a civilian was injured due to a drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Occupants attacked three communities of the region at night and in the morning.
According to the information of Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA. during the day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the region 448 times. 17 settlements came under fire.
The enemy launched 5 airstrikes on Lobkovo, Pyatikhatki and Malynivka.
244 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenka, Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, and Gulyaipilske.
Novoandriivka and Robotyna were covered by 5 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.
15 reports of house destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.
