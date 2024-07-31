How the Baba-Yaga drone helps the Armed Forces at the front — deputy combatant of the Akhilles air defense missile defense system

The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock air defense unit "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, the head of Kosh Ivan Sirko "Ajax" told how the Ukrainian military destroys the soldiers of the Russian Federation with the "Baba Yaga" drone.

BpAK "Achilles": from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the company, which in a short time expanded to the scale of a battalion. The commander is Yuriy "Achilles" Fedorenko. They showed themselves in battles in the Bakhmut and Kupyansk-Lymansk directions.

The 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovo Ataman Ivan Sirk (92nd OShBr) is a formation of mechanized troops as part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, numbering in a brigade. It is located in the village Klugyno-Bashkyrivka, Chuguyiv district, Kharkiv region.

It belongs to the Operational Command "East". The brigade was created in 2000 on the basis of the 6th division of the National Guard of Ukraine. In 2011, its staff was reduced and planned to be liquidated by 2015. With the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, a small force of the brigade was in the Kharkiv region, and only in August 2014 the company-tactical group was sent to Donbas in an attempt to unblock the troops surrounded near Ilovaisk.

In the future, she participated in many battles, in particular, in the capture of GRU special forces near Shchast. Since 2022, it has participated in the repulse of a full-scale Russian invasion in the Kharkiv direction, and in the autumn counteroffensive. The brigade was named in honor of Ivan Sirk, the chieftain of Zaporizhzhya Sich in the 17th century.

Why the Russian invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian drone "Baba Yaga"

As "Ajax" noted, "Baba-Yaga" is a bomber, and due to the fact that it is very large, it is used only at night, because it is very easy to shoot it down during the day.

When it rises in the air, it is very easy to knock it down. Accordingly, it is used only at night, which is why all night bombers were called "Baba Yaga". Why "Baba Yaga"? God knows, it came from interceptions. She really terrified the Russians for a very long time. Because really, when something like that buzzes over your head, and even then 10 kg drops on you, it really demotivates. "Ajax" "Achilles" Assault Battalion

The Ukrainian defender emphasizes that the phenomenon of "Baba Yaga" is that the Russian army never started using this drone against the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian FPV drone pilots are a priority target for the Russians

"Ajax" notes that the Russian army is constantly hunting for the positions of pilots.