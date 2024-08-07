The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian military personnel, 29 self-propelled guns and 67 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

As the General Staff notes, during August 6, 136 combat clashes were recorded. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni, Torsky and Serebryansky forests.

There were 21 combat clashes in the Seversky direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Pereizny, and Spirny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 battles were fought, in particular, in the Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivsky districts.