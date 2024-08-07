The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian military personnel, 29 self-propelled guns and 67 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 586,370 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers and a significant amount of military equipment of the Russian Federation at the front.
  • It was noted that during one day, the Ukrainian military stopped 136 combat clashes in different directions.
  • A detailed review of the situation at the front, including the directions of Pokrovsky, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, and Toretsky.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,429 (+8) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,323 (+29) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,451 (+67) units;

  • RSZV — 1138 units;

  • air defense equipment — 910 units;

  • aircraft — 365 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,212 (+54) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,421 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,226 (+78) units;

  • special equipment — 2759 (+21) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, during August 6, 136 combat clashes were recorded. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction.

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni, Torsky and Serebryansky forests.

  • There were 21 combat clashes in the Seversky direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Pereizny, and Spirny.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 battles were fought, in particular, in the Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivsky districts.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked 18 times near North, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 42 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Kalinovka, Oleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kalynovka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Panteleimonivka, Novozhelanne, and Mezhov. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Ivanivka and Zhelanne .

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight attacks near Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.




