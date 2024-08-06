According to military expert Serhii Grabskyi, only on August 4, the Russian occupiers fired more than 56,000 artillery shells at Ukrainian military positions in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the combat tactics of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region

The analyst emphasized that, on average, for comparison in other areas of the front, the Russian occupiers use an average of no more than 3,000 artillery shells.

Now the enemy is using, according to the Institute of War Studies, the so-called needle tactics: it attacks on a very narrow section of the front with a mass of troops, as if in a protective direction, without being able to attack on other sections of the front. Regarding the increase of forces and means, it should be understood that in the near future we will not be able to change the balance of forces, because it will take at least another month to prepare the reserves that we have mobilized recently. That is, somewhere only in the middle of September, we can talk about the fact that more or less prepared reserves can enter the battle, - says Grabskyi. Share

What developments do analysts predict in the Pokrovska and Toretska districts

According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Reserve Major Oleksii Hetman, the Armed Forces continue successful defensive efforts in Donetsk region and, in the worst case scenario, may resort to a minor retreat.

All this can be combined in the Konstantinov direction, because most likely the Russians are trying to get to our railway, which we use as a logistics center. The "creeping" occupation currently taking place by the Russians must be treated with understanding. The understanding should be that in the Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Chasivyar directions, where the front line is now, it is difficult to conduct defensive battles, it is more convenient to attack there. There is a relief of the area with dominant heights, which makes it more convenient to hold the defense, - explains Hetman. Share

The analyst notes the intense pressure of the Russian occupiers on this part of the front.

A third of all combat operations take place on 3% of the entire front. You understand what a crazy pressure there is in this direction. Therefore, if we have to leave, it should be treated with understanding. But we will not go very far. A little further, the terrain begins, where it is convenient to hold the defense, - Hetman explains. Share

At the same time, the expert expressed the opinion that, most likely, the Ukrainian military will stop the offensive of the Russian invaders.

The Hetman predicted that the intense pressure of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be exhausted at the end of August and the beginning of September.

At the same time, the analyst emphasized that the defensive structures in the New York area make the capture of this settlement extremely difficult.