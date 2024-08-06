The Russian Army uses an abnormally large amount of ammunition against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Army uses an abnormally large amount of ammunition against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  NV

According to military expert Serhii Grabskyi, only on August 4, the Russian occupiers fired more than 56,000 artillery shells at Ukrainian military positions in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Army has been using an abnormally large amount of ammunition in the Pokrovsk region, firing over 56,000 artillery shells in a single day.
  • Analysts highlight the needle tactics employed by the Russian occupiers, creating challenges for the Ukrainian military by attacking on narrow sections of the front.
  • Despite intense pressure, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are predicted to continue successful defensive efforts, with a possibility of minor retreat in certain directions.
  • Experts foresee potential exhaustion of Russian forces' movement by the end of August or beginning of September, focusing on surrounding and advancing towards railway areas.
  • The 'creeping' occupation by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk region is expected to face resistance from the Ukrainian troops, especially in strategically important locations like the New York area.

What is known about the combat tactics of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region

The analyst emphasized that, on average, for comparison in other areas of the front, the Russian occupiers use an average of no more than 3,000 artillery shells.

Now the enemy is using, according to the Institute of War Studies, the so-called needle tactics: it attacks on a very narrow section of the front with a mass of troops, as if in a protective direction, without being able to attack on other sections of the front. Regarding the increase of forces and means, it should be understood that in the near future we will not be able to change the balance of forces, because it will take at least another month to prepare the reserves that we have mobilized recently. That is, somewhere only in the middle of September, we can talk about the fact that more or less prepared reserves can enter the battle, - says Grabskyi.

What developments do analysts predict in the Pokrovska and Toretska districts

According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Reserve Major Oleksii Hetman, the Armed Forces continue successful defensive efforts in Donetsk region and, in the worst case scenario, may resort to a minor retreat.

All this can be combined in the Konstantinov direction, because most likely the Russians are trying to get to our railway, which we use as a logistics center. The "creeping" occupation currently taking place by the Russians must be treated with understanding. The understanding should be that in the Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Chasivyar directions, where the front line is now, it is difficult to conduct defensive battles, it is more convenient to attack there. There is a relief of the area with dominant heights, which makes it more convenient to hold the defense, - explains Hetman.

The analyst notes the intense pressure of the Russian occupiers on this part of the front.

A third of all combat operations take place on 3% of the entire front. You understand what a crazy pressure there is in this direction. Therefore, if we have to leave, it should be treated with understanding. But we will not go very far. A little further, the terrain begins, where it is convenient to hold the defense, - Hetman explains.

At the same time, the expert expressed the opinion that, most likely, the Ukrainian military will stop the offensive of the Russian invaders.

The Hetman predicted that the intense pressure of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be exhausted at the end of August and the beginning of September.

At the same time, the analyst emphasized that the defensive structures in the New York area make the capture of this settlement extremely difficult.

The Russians understand very well that they may be able to take it by storm, as they did with Bakhmut, but it will take a long time and require great forces. Therefore, there are efforts to surround, take from the flanks and advance in such a way as to try to surround our group. If such a danger becomes real and the military command sees that there is a danger surrounding the Armed Forces, then no one will leave them there and, I am sure, the command to withdraw will be given, - the analyst emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army is attacking the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a large number of missiles and bombs in the Pokrovsk region
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 27 attacks by the Russian army in the Toretsk and Pokrovsky directions during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How can the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop the advance of the Russian army in the direction of Pokrovsk — the analyst's answer
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?