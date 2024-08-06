According to military expert Serhii Grabskyi, only on August 4, the Russian occupiers fired more than 56,000 artillery shells at Ukrainian military positions in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian Army has been using an abnormally large amount of ammunition in the Pokrovsk region, firing over 56,000 artillery shells in a single day.
- Analysts highlight the needle tactics employed by the Russian occupiers, creating challenges for the Ukrainian military by attacking on narrow sections of the front.
- Despite intense pressure, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are predicted to continue successful defensive efforts, with a possibility of minor retreat in certain directions.
- Experts foresee potential exhaustion of Russian forces' movement by the end of August or beginning of September, focusing on surrounding and advancing towards railway areas.
- The 'creeping' occupation by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk region is expected to face resistance from the Ukrainian troops, especially in strategically important locations like the New York area.
What is known about the combat tactics of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk region
The analyst emphasized that, on average, for comparison in other areas of the front, the Russian occupiers use an average of no more than 3,000 artillery shells.
What developments do analysts predict in the Pokrovska and Toretska districts
According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Reserve Major Oleksii Hetman, the Armed Forces continue successful defensive efforts in Donetsk region and, in the worst case scenario, may resort to a minor retreat.
The analyst notes the intense pressure of the Russian occupiers on this part of the front.
At the same time, the expert expressed the opinion that, most likely, the Ukrainian military will stop the offensive of the Russian invaders.
The Hetman predicted that the intense pressure of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be exhausted at the end of August and the beginning of September.
At the same time, the analyst emphasized that the defensive structures in the New York area make the capture of this settlement extremely difficult.
