According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day at the front, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with the criminal army of the Russian Federation 85 times.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that 2 attacks by Russian occupiers near Liptsi and Vovchansk were recorded in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the day. The reflection of one of them is still ongoing.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried three times to attack in the Sinkivka and Kolesnikivka areas. Another battle is currently underway.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers made 15 assault attempts near Makiivka, Torsky, Nevsky, Terni and in Serebryansky forest.

12 enemy attacks have been repelled and three more are being repelled.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy made 16 attempted attacks near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Pereiznyi, Spirnyi, and Ivano-Daryivka.

Currently, 3 more battles continue near Bilogorivka and Pereizny.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers tried to attack 5 times near Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky.

4 attacks repulsed, another battle is currently underway.

In the direction of Toretsk, the number of enemy attacks increased to 13. The occupiers conducted offensive actions near New York, Toretsk, and North. The Armed Forces repulsed 10 enemy so, 3 more are in progress.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried to carry out assaults near Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelany, Oleksandrivka, Kalynovy, Vesely, Ivanivka, Kalynyvka, Skuchnoy, Yasnobrodivka.

So far, the Ukrainian military has repelled 14 enemy attacks, and 8 more battles are ongoing.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the occupying army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to attack the edge of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka 7 times. All enemy attacks are repulsed.

What is happening on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy, using aviation, struck 12 anti-aircraft missiles in the area of the settlement of Zaliznychne.

On the left bank of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.