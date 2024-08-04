The Russian Federation was left without planes at two military airfields in Crimea — the Navy of the Armed Forces

The Russian invaders currently have five military airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea. However, two of them are already without planes.

The Russians have fewer and fewer aircraft left

According to the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russians currently have 5 military airfields in Crimea, two of which have already been left without aircraft.

Of course, the invaders could relocate these planes somewhere on the mainland, but in any case, they must be provided with fuel and the rest of the necessary things, for which you need to have appropriate logistics. Currently, the enemy in the south, including in the Crimea, is provided with the Kerch bridge, said the military officer. Share

According to the military, if this overpass is destroyed, the Russians have another option.

In fact, there is still a land corridor and, in principle, they will simply transfer logistics there, the spokesman suggested. Share

At the same time, he clarified that in this case, enemy logistics will be more accessible to the Armed Forces for destruction.

What is the difficulty of destroying the Crimean bridge

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy also warned that a large number of Russian occupier aircraft are constantly in the area of the Crimean bridge, because the aggressor country is trying to preserve the illegally built structure both from the air and from the sea.

In any case, the facility is doomed — it's a matter of time, just like the presence of ships in the port of Novorossiysk, Pletenchuk is convinced.

He noted that the operation to destroy such a large-scale structure as the Crimean bridge has a very high level of complexity.

The destruction of the Crimean bridge should involve careful planning, reconnaissance, consideration of weather conditions, and a political component.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy noted that to stop its work, it is enough to destroy literally one section of the overpass.