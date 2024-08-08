About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July. What is the reason

During July, at least 9 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones flew into the territory of Belarus. The Russian Federation regularly attacks Ukraine with these drones.
Points of attention
- Most of the drones that fly into Belarus regularly return to the territory of Ukraine, but there are also cases when they disappear in the depths of the Belarusian territory.
- The new scale of the "Shakhed" event was observed in July, when no less than five kamikaze drones flew in one night in Belarus.
- The Air Force of Belarus was forced to respond to this threat by raising fighter jets to protect the country's airspace.
Russian drones continue to fly to Belarus
As noted, nine drones flew into Belarus from July 11 to July 31. Namely:
one exploded and fell in Belarus;
seven flew to the territory of Ukraine;
the fate of another is unknown.
Most of them, or rather seven out of nine, according to the monitoring group, returned to the territory of Ukraine, while others flew deep into Belarus.
Previous drones of the Russian Federation in Belarus
This night, from July 30 to 31, the most massive flight of "Shakheds" into the airspace of Belarus occurred during the entire monitoring period.
According to "Belarusian Gayun", in total, no less than five Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus last night.
Because of this, the Air Force of Belarus raised a fighter from the "Baranovichi" airfield, which flew over the entire southeast of the country near the border for more than an hour.
Kamikaze drones invaded the airspace of Belarus in the area of the village of Loiv, village Asarevychi et al. Kirov Kirov
On July 11, one of the "shaheeds" with which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine also flew to Belarus and was in the Belarusian airspace for at least 1 hour.
At the same time, the Air Force of Belarus raised fighter jets into the air.
