5 Russian "Shaheds" flew to Belarus during the mass attack on Ukraine
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

During the Russian attack on Ukraine, at least 5 drones flew to Belarus. One of them flew over its territory for more than 100 km.

  • One of the drones flew over the territory of Belarus for more than 100 km, which caused the reaction of the Air Force of Belarus.
  • Ukraine successfully repelled the attack of 89 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type and the Kh-59 guided air missile.
  • Russia launched the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, losing all 89 drones in the attack.

Russian drones once again flew to Belarus

As noted, on the night of July 30-31, the most massive event of "Shaheeds" took place in the airspace of Belarus during the entire monitoring period.

According to "Belarusian Gayun", in total, no less than five Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus last night.

It is reported that the first "Shakhed" entered Belarus at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of the village of Asarevych.

Because of this, the Air Force of Belarus raised a fighter from the "Baranovichi" airfield, which flew over the entire southeast of the country near the border for more than an hour.

Kamikaze drones invaded the airspace of Belarus in the area of the village of Loiv, village Asarevychi et al. Kirov Kirov

After the event, most of the drones immediately went deep into the Polissky Radiation and Ecological Reserve and then back to Ukraine, but one of the drones flew over Belarus for more than 260 km, all the way to the city of Stolin (Brest Region), writes "Belarusian Gayun".

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024

On July 31, the Russian Federation sent dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.

According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.

Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.

The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.

