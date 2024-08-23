Vice President of the United States and candidate for the presidency in the presidential elections in November Kamala Harris promised strong support for Ukraine in the event of her own victory.

Harris promises to support NATO and Ukraine

As president, I will support Ukraine and our NATO partners... As commander-in-chief, I will ensure that America has the strongest and deadliest force in the world, Harris said.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

It is emphasized that in Chicago, during a speech at the national convention of representatives of the Democratic Party, Harris officially accepted the nomination for the post of president based on the results of the elections in November.

What is known about the US position regarding Ukraine's use of its weapons for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh noted that the US does not prohibit Ukraine from using its weapons to strike objects and targets in the border areas of Russia, in particular, in the Kursk region.

We support Ukraine in what it needs now on the battlefield. We are beginning to better understand what Ukrainians are doing in Kursk. Our policy allows them to engage in such counterattacks. But we still support Ukraine in what it needs on the battlefield, that will not change, Singh stressed.

She noted that the US continues to support Ukraine.

Washington's policy allows Ukraine to fire back to defend against Russian attacks from this border region, and this border region includes Kursk Oblast, includes the border of Sumy Oblast. And they are defending themselves from Russian attacks within the framework of this region, - emphasized Singh.

She also noted that the US still does not have information about Ukraine's ultimate goals in the Kurshchyna offensive.

According to Singh, the Pentagon still has questions about how the Kursk operation "fits into the strategic objectives on the battlefield" for the armed forces.

At the same time, she noted that the creation of a buffer zone would mean the construction of several defense lines.