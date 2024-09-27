Zelensky and Trump started the meeting in New York. What is known

On September 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. They will hold talks at Trump Tower in New York.

Zelensky met with Trump at Trump Tower

I am honored that the president is with us, and he has been through a lot," Trump said, referring to Zelensky, The Guardian reported. Share

Trump noted that he and Zelensky are going to "discuss it and see what they can come up with."

At the same time, the Ukrainian president said that he and Trump "share a view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped."

In addition, Trump has boasted of a "good relationship" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he believes will help him end the war in Ukraine.

In response, Zelenskyi said that he hopes that Trump has a better relationship with him than with Putin.

The day before, Trump was told that he would not meet with Zelenskyi during his visit to the States. However, the US presidential candidate himself announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in New York on Friday.

President Zelenskyy has asked to meet with me, and I will meet with him tomorrow morning around 9:45 (4:45 p.m. Kyiv time — ed.) at Trump Tower. It is a shame what is happening in Ukraine. So many deaths, so much destruction, it's terrible. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

At the same time, he published on his blog in his social network Truth Social a letter allegedly received from the deputy ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. In it, on behalf of Zelensky, a request is made to meet in person.

Zelensky met with American congressmen

On September 26, the President of Ukraine held a meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, during which he presented the key points of the Victory Plan.

Meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress. Presented the key points of the Victory Plan, which is able to strengthen us on the way to peace.

The president noted that "we are at a decisive moment in this war." So we need really strong pressure and strong positions of Ukraine.