Zelensky met with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress

On September 26, the President of Ukraine held a meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, during which he presented the key points of the Victory Plan.

Zelensky met with American congressmen

Meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress. Presented the key points of the Victory Plan, which is able to strengthen us on the way to peace.

The president noted that "we are at a decisive moment in this war." So we need really strong pressure and strong positions of Ukraine.

At the meeting, the situation on the battlefield, the protection of the energy network and the preparation of our country for winter were separately discussed.

Freedom relies on the bipartisan support and determination of the United States. Thank you for America's support of Ukraine, which saves the lives of our people and helps protect our independence and freedom. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky met with Biden

Zelenskyi started the meeting with Biden

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, are holding a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.

It is expected that the heads of state will discuss the situation in Ukraine, further support for our country, as well as points of the Plan for Ukraine's victory in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation. Share

The exact details of the victory plan that the Ukrainian president will present are unknown, as the Ukrainian side has carefully kept it secret until it is presented to the American leader.