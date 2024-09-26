Zelensky met with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress

On September 26, the President of Ukraine held a meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, during which he presented the key points of the Victory Plan.
Points of attention
Zelensky met with American congressmen
Meeting with the bipartisan delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress. Presented the key points of the Victory Plan, which is able to strengthen us on the way to peace.
The president noted that "we are at a decisive moment in this war." So we need really strong pressure and strong positions of Ukraine.
At the meeting, the situation on the battlefield, the protection of the energy network and the preparation of our country for winter were separately discussed.
Zelenskyi started the meeting with Biden
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, are holding a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
The exact details of the victory plan that the Ukrainian president will present are unknown, as the Ukrainian side has carefully kept it secret until it is presented to the American leader.