Zelensky met with Macron. What was agreed upon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the USA on September 25, agreed that France would prepare and equip the Ukrainian brigade.
- France has agreed to prepare and equip the Ukrainian brigade, showing strong support for Ukraine in NATO and the EU.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Macron focused on discussions regarding the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system and military training.
- Upcoming secret talks in Germany involving leaders like Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, and Keir Starmer aim to enhance support for Ukraine.
- President Zelensky highlighted the importance of support from allies like France and thanked them for their assistance in Ukraine's NATO and EU membership.
- The meeting outcomes indicate a strengthening relationship between Ukraine and France, producing results that contribute to safeguarding lives and enhancing defense capabilities.
France will prepare the Ukrainian brigade
The relevant information is published in the Telegram of the head of state.
He noted that during the negotiations he spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our soldiers.
Zelensky thanked France for its strong support for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, as well as for military assistance.
What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany
American leader Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks in Germany on strengthening support for Ukraine.
As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.
According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.
Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.
