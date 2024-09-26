Zelensky met with Macron. What was agreed upon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the USA on September 25, agreed that France would prepare and equip the Ukrainian brigade.

France will prepare the Ukrainian brigade

The relevant information is published in the Telegram of the head of state.

Every meeting we have with President Emmanuel Macron strengthens the relationship between our countries and produces results that help protect life. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He noted that during the negotiations he spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our soldiers.

We discussed the further strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system and military training. France will prepare and equip the Ukrainian brigade. Thank you for this solution. Share

Zelensky thanked France for its strong support for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, as well as for military assistance.

What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany

American leader Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks in Germany on strengthening support for Ukraine.

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.

Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.