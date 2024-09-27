US presidential candidate Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he still plans to hold a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the US.
Points of attention
- Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian leader should take place in Trump Tower.
- Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of reaching an agreement between Zelensky and Putin.
- The Republican continues to make cynical statements about Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
The meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump will still take place
According to the latest data, the Republican leader will hold talks with the President of Ukraine in New York on the morning of September 27, around 9:45 a.m. (at 4:45 p.m. Kyiv time).
Besides, it is known to happen in Trump Tower.
Donald Trump continues to claim that he knows how to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the odious politician, his strategy is not about the surrender of Ukraine, and it "consists in saving lives."
Donald Trump does not agree with the president of Ukraine, who believes that such an agreement is impossible.
Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky
Recently, the leader of the Republicans commented on the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the USA. However, it was not without caustic and inappropriate irony.
According to the Republican, the Ukrainian leader "strongly wants" Kamala Harris to win the election.
Trump also added once again that if he wins the election, he will try to push Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.
