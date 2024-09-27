Trump unexpectedly changed his decision to meet with Zelenskiy
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump unexpectedly changed his decision to meet with Zelenskiy

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he still plans to hold a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the US.

Points of attention

  • Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian leader should take place in Trump Tower.
  • Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of reaching an agreement between Zelensky and Putin.
  • The Republican continues to make cynical statements about Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump will still take place

According to the latest data, the Republican leader will hold talks with the President of Ukraine in New York on the morning of September 27, around 9:45 a.m. (at 4:45 p.m. Kyiv time).

Besides, it is known to happen in Trump Tower.

Donald Trump continues to claim that he knows how to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

I will say this: I believe that I will be able to reach an agreement between President Putin and President Zelensky quite quickly. I don't want to tell you what it will be.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

According to the odious politician, his strategy is not about the surrender of Ukraine, and it "consists in saving lives."

Donald Trump does not agree with the president of Ukraine, who believes that such an agreement is impossible.

"He doesn't know me, but I disagree," the Republican said.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky

Recently, the leader of the Republicans commented on the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the USA. However, it was not without caustic and inappropriate irony.

I see that Zelensky is here. "I think Zelensky is the best salesman in history — every time he comes to the country, he leaves with $60 billion," Trump said cynically.

According to the Republican, the Ukrainian leader "strongly wants" Kamala Harris to win the election.

Trump also added once again that if he wins the election, he will try to push Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

If I win this election, the first thing I will do is call Zelensky, call President Putin and say: "You have to make a deal, this is crazy."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Trump will negotiate with Putin regarding Ukraine — Pompeo's explanation
Pompeo
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation seeks to ensure Trump's victory in the elections through the use of AI — US intelligence
The Russian Federation seeks to ensure Trump's victory in the elections through the use of AI — US intelligence
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US intelligence has warned Trump about the possibility of an attack by Iran
US intelligence has warned Trump about the possibility of an attack by Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?