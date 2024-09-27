Trump unexpectedly changed his decision to meet with Zelenskiy

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he still plans to hold a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the US.

The meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump will still take place

According to the latest data, the Republican leader will hold talks with the President of Ukraine in New York on the morning of September 27, around 9:45 a.m. (at 4:45 p.m. Kyiv time).

Besides, it is known to happen in Trump Tower.

Donald Trump continues to claim that he knows how to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

I will say this: I believe that I will be able to reach an agreement between President Putin and President Zelensky quite quickly. I don't want to tell you what it will be. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

According to the odious politician, his strategy is not about the surrender of Ukraine, and it "consists in saving lives."

Donald Trump does not agree with the president of Ukraine, who believes that such an agreement is impossible.

"He doesn't know me, but I disagree," the Republican said.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky

Recently, the leader of the Republicans commented on the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the USA. However, it was not without caustic and inappropriate irony.

I see that Zelensky is here. "I think Zelensky is the best salesman in history — every time he comes to the country, he leaves with $60 billion," Trump said cynically.

According to the Republican, the Ukrainian leader "strongly wants" Kamala Harris to win the election.

Trump also added once again that if he wins the election, he will try to push Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.