The DIU showed the liberation of Kruglyakivka in Kharkiv region from the occupiers of the Russia — a video

Special agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, with the support of their comrades from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated and cleared the village of Kruglyakivka of the Kharkiv region and its surroundings from the Russian invaders.

The DIU showed the dismissal of Kruglyakivka in Kharkiv region

It is noted that the operation to regain control over the settlement important for the defense of Kupyansk lasted from October 7 to 14.

The Russian troops resisted, tried to counterattack, but were defeated — their assault was repulsed by scouts and they continued to squeeze the enemy.

Thanks to the professional and courageous actions of the DIU special forces, the Russians lost more than one infantry platoon in Kruglyakivka — the invaders were destroyed in close combat.

During the assault, the special forces were able to capture the Russian military and, as a result, obtain important intelligence data.

As a result of the operation, the enemy was knocked out of the settlement, the routes of movement of the occupiers were mined.

How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian intelligence showed footage of a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, the fighters of the special unit managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.

In the published footage, you can see the work of the fighters of the special unit of the DIU of the "Artan" MoD, which includes attack aircraft, UAV operators, FPV calculations, "bombers" and gunners.