Special agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, with the support of their comrades from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, liberated and cleared the village of Kruglyakivka of the Kharkiv region and its surroundings from the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Forces, supported by the Armed Forces, liberated and cleared the village of Kruglyakivka in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian invaders, resulting in the defeat of the enemy forces.
- The operation lasted from October 7 to 14 and saw the Ukrainian special forces capturing Russian military and obtaining crucial intelligence data.
- Footage revealed by Ukrainian intelligence showcases the destruction of a Russian army regiment and clearing of 400 hectares of forest in the Kharkiv region.
- The DIU special forces' professional and courageous actions led to the elimination of Russian troops in close combat and securing the area for defense purposes.
- The successful offensive operation in Kruglyakivka demonstrated the strategic capabilities of Ukrainian special units, including aircraft, UAV operators, and ground troops, in defeating the enemy.
The DIU showed the dismissal of Kruglyakivka in Kharkiv region
It is noted that the operation to regain control over the settlement important for the defense of Kupyansk lasted from October 7 to 14.
The Russian troops resisted, tried to counterattack, but were defeated — their assault was repulsed by scouts and they continued to squeeze the enemy.
During the assault, the special forces were able to capture the Russian military and, as a result, obtain important intelligence data.
As a result of the operation, the enemy was knocked out of the settlement, the routes of movement of the occupiers were mined.
How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian intelligence showed footage of a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, the fighters of the special unit managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.
In the published footage, you can see the work of the fighters of the special unit of the DIU of the "Artan" MoD, which includes attack aircraft, UAV operators, FPV calculations, "bombers" and gunners.
During a successful offensive operation, fighters together with other units of the Main Intelligence Directorate liberated 400 hectares of forest area near Liptsi. They destroyed enemy manpower, heavy equipment, EW and fortifications, and replenished the exchange fund.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-