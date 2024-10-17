The special unit of the DIU "Artan" showed footage of the battles near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region — a video

Ukrainian intelligence showed footage of a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, the soldiers of the special unit managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.
Points of attention
- Special intelligence of the DIU conducted a successful operation near Liptsi in Kharkiv Oblast, where a regiment of the Russian army was destroyed and 400 hectares of forest were liberated.
- Fighters of the special unit of the DIU of the "Artan" MoD carried out difficult tasks, including the destruction of the enemy's manpower and heavy equipment.
- Previous reconnaissance operations in the Kharkiv region testify to the successful use of FPV drones for the elimination of enemy dugouts and ammunition depots.
- Fighters of the "Kryla" unit are actively operating in Kharkiv region, demonstrating high efficiency in destroying fortifications and destroying enemy positions.
How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv Oblast
In the published footage, you can see the work of the fighters of the Artan Defense Forces special unit, which includes attack aircraft, UAV operators, FPV calculations, bombers and gunners.
During a successful offensive operation, fighters together with other units of the Main Intelligence Directorate liberated 400 hectares of forest area near Liptsi. They destroyed enemy manpower, heavy equipment, EW and fortifications, and replenished the exchange fund.
The commander of the special unit with the call sign "Titan" noted that the operation was difficult, but ended successfully.
Previous operations of DIU in Kharkiv region
Earlier in the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.
Fighters of the "Kryla" unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region "dismantle" enemy fortifications, blow up field ammunition depots and neutralize Russian invaders.
As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.
Also, four invaders were eliminated, one more was injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-