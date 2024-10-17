The special unit of the DIU "Artan" showed footage of the battles near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region — a video

Ukrainian intelligence showed footage of a successful operation in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, the soldiers of the special unit managed to destroy a regiment of the Russian army and clear 400 hectares of forest.

How did the DIU operation go in Kharkiv Oblast

In the published footage, you can see the work of the fighters of the Artan Defense Forces special unit, which includes attack aircraft, UAV operators, FPV calculations, bombers and gunners.

During a successful offensive operation, fighters together with other units of the Main Intelligence Directorate liberated 400 hectares of forest area near Liptsi. They destroyed enemy manpower, heavy equipment, EW and fortifications, and replenished the exchange fund.

The commander of the special unit with the call sign "Titan" noted that the operation was difficult, but ended successfully.

Planes were working on us, they were hitting us with rockets, anti-aircraft missiles, using barrel artillery, tanks, mortars... In spite of everything, the guys successfully completed the task set by our commander Kyryll Budanov, the commander said.

Previous operations of DIU in Kharkiv region

Earlier in the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.

Fighters of the "Kryla" unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region "dismantle" enemy fortifications, blow up field ammunition depots and neutralize Russian invaders.

As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.