Russia is trying to replace the losses of the occupation army in the war against Ukraine with the help of money and propaganda.

The DIU revealed what Russia is currently using to compensate for the insane losses at the front

To replace the colossal losses of personnel during the hostilities in Ukraine, the aggressor state Russia uses a financial instrument to avoid general mobilization as long as possible.

Moscow fears that such a decision will exacerbate social tensions and may lead to unwanted protests in large cities.

In the summer and early fall of 2024, Kremlin technologists spread rumors that after the so-called "municipal elections" held on September 8, Russia would immediately announce a general mobilization.

In this way, Putin's regime once again tested the mood of the Russian population and, obviously, their dynamics are not too satisfying for the leaders of the aggressor state. Share

Therefore, the main factor that currently allows Russia to delay the decision on general mobilization will continue to be money.

At the same time, the constant increase in initial payments for signing a contract, which in some regions of the Russian Federation already reaches several million rubles, shows that there are fewer and fewer people willing to die in the ranks of the occupying army.

Another problem of the occupiers is the lack of so-called "ideological" soldiers among the masses. Therefore, special propaganda manuals are issued to new recruits of the Russian army at recruitment points.

In these papers, traditional clichés about the "despicable West and the NATO bloc", "denazification", "one people" and other propaganda delusions about "protecting Russia" during the war in Ukraine are given for ideological processing. Share

According to Muscovites, the available financial resources will allow them to replace losses without general mobilization at least until the end of 2024.

The judicial system of the Russia "went down" for a long time as a result of the cyber attack of the DIU

The services of the Pravosudie system of the Russian Federation, which stopped functioning as a result of an attack by cyber experts of the State Government, may not be operational before October 18.

This follows from a letter sent by the Judicial Department of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to all other courts.

A list of "broken services" has already been leaked to the network: