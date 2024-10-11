The DIU revealed the means of replacing the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Russia is trying to replace the losses of the occupation army in the war against Ukraine with the help of money and propaganda.
Points of attention
- Russia is utilizing financial resources and propaganda techniques to replace the losses of its army in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
- The use of money allows Russia to postpone the decision on general mobilization, fearing social tensions and protests in major cities.
- Propaganda manuals are issued to new recruits of the Russian army to ideologically process them and garner support for the Putin regime.
The DIU revealed what Russia is currently using to compensate for the insane losses at the front
To replace the colossal losses of personnel during the hostilities in Ukraine, the aggressor state Russia uses a financial instrument to avoid general mobilization as long as possible.
Moscow fears that such a decision will exacerbate social tensions and may lead to unwanted protests in large cities.
In the summer and early fall of 2024, Kremlin technologists spread rumors that after the so-called "municipal elections" held on September 8, Russia would immediately announce a general mobilization.
Therefore, the main factor that currently allows Russia to delay the decision on general mobilization will continue to be money.
At the same time, the constant increase in initial payments for signing a contract, which in some regions of the Russian Federation already reaches several million rubles, shows that there are fewer and fewer people willing to die in the ranks of the occupying army.
Another problem of the occupiers is the lack of so-called "ideological" soldiers among the masses. Therefore, special propaganda manuals are issued to new recruits of the Russian army at recruitment points.
According to Muscovites, the available financial resources will allow them to replace losses without general mobilization at least until the end of 2024.
The judicial system of the Russia "went down" for a long time as a result of the cyber attack of the DIU
The services of the Pravosudie system of the Russian Federation, which stopped functioning as a result of an attack by cyber experts of the State Government, may not be operational before October 18.
This follows from a letter sent by the Judicial Department of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to all other courts.
A list of "broken services" has already been leaked to the network:
internet sites of federal arbitration courts on the arbitr.ru domain;
telephony of arbitration courts (Microsoft Lync);
"Internet portal" DAS "Pravosodye" (websites of general courts)
jurisdiction, departments of the Judicial Department in subjects of the Russian Federation in the domain sudrf.ru, websites of world judges in the domain msudrf.ru);
"Electronic justice" module (EPr, ej.sudrf.ru), personal offices of court employees (ecs.sudrf.ru);
PTK VIV, which provides interaction with the help of SMEV; the "EPr-SMEV" module, which provides interaction with the EPHU;
PI VKS (Schedule of VKS sessions);
PI Real Estate;
e-mail service of DAS "Pravosodye".
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-