The DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated almost 70 people from Lebanon — photo

On October 9, 2024, by order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon, where the security and economic situation has worsened, was carried out: Ukrainians and citizens of another 7 countries were rescued.

Ukraine evacuated almost 70 people from Lebanon

The operation was carried out by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The plane from Beirut airport has already landed in Polish Rzeszow: 28 Ukrainians were evacuated — 19 adults and 9 children. They are already on their way to Ukraine. We also managed to take away two dogs — Ukrainians take care of their pets. Share

Evacuation plane

Within the scope of the mission, our state helped leave Lebanon for 40 foreigners from 7 countries of the world — 26 adults and 14 children. Thanks to the actions of Ukraine, the citizens found themselves safe:

Argentina — 6 people;

Mexico — 6;

Moldova — 8;

Romania — 1;

Czech Republic — 5;

Colombia — 2;

Lebanon — 12.

Foreigners evacuated from Lebanon

Thanks to coordination with international partners and the support of friendly states, the operation was carried out quickly and without complications. We thank the authorities of the Republic of Poland for assisting in the evacuation. We also express our gratitude to the Sky Up airline for systematic assistance during all stages of the mission.

Evacuation from Lebanon

It will be recalled that during the previous three missions, 234 people were deported from the Middle Eastern country: 189 citizens of Ukraine and 45 foreigners.

In total, as of October 9, 2024, 302 people were evacuated from the Republic of Lebanon — 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continue their active work in providing assistance to our citizens in Lebanon.

The DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine returned 179 people from Lebanon

On October 1, the DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine successfully evacuated citizens who were in Lebanon. As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated, including 134 citizens of Ukraine.

As reported in the State Administration of Ukraine, 134 Ukrainians were among the evacuees: 112 adults and 22 children.

In addition, 45 people of other nationalities were evacuated, including 31 adults and 14 children: 16 citizens of Poland (10 adults and 6 children), 6 citizens of the Czech Republic (5 adults and 1 child), 9 citizens of Lithuania (6 adults and 3 children) , 12 citizens of Moldova (7 adults and 5 children), 1 citizen of Brazil and 2 citizens of Lebanon (adults).