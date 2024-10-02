Ukraine evacuated 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainians

On October 1, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine successfully evacuated citizens who were in Lebanon. As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated, including 134 citizens of Ukraine.

As reported in the State Administration of Ukraine, 134 Ukrainians were evacuated: 112 adults and 22 children.

In addition, 45 people of other nationalities were evacuated, including 31 adults and 14 children: 16 citizens of Poland (10 adults and 6 children), 6 citizens of the Czech Republic (5 adults and 1 child), 9 citizens of Lithuania (6 adults and 3 children) , 12 citizens of Moldova (7 adults and 5 children), 1 citizen of Brazil and 2 citizens of Lebanon (adults).

In addition, 3 animals were evacuated: 2 dogs and a cat.

This evacuation became part of a broader effort to return Ukrainian citizens due to the worsening security and economic situation in the region. In total, 234 people — 189 citizens of Ukraine and 45 foreigners — were evacuated from Lebanon within three evacuation missions over the past three months.

In order to evacuate from Lebanon, it is necessary to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lebanon.

The 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also available at the number: +38-044-238-16-57.

Iran's attack on Israel - the latest details

Iran almost simultaneously launched hundreds of missiles in the direction of Israel on the evening of October 1.

Official Tel Aviv was aware of Tehran's intentions, but did not plan to launch a preemptive strike.

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



Despite this, Israel intends to attack Iran in return, but so far this has not happened.

According to the latest data, Iran has launched about 180 missiles. No casualties have been reported yet. Air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel.

The IDF claims that all Israeli civilians were in bomb shelters