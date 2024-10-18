The cyber corps of the DIU delivered a powerful blow to the satellite communications of Russia

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence carried out a cyber attack on the IT infrastructure of the national operator of the mobile satellite communication system Morsvyazsputnik. In addition, the Russian state system for controlling the movement of maritime transport came under the attack of DIU. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its sources in the military intelligence of Ukraine.

What is known about the results of the new cyberattack of the DIU on Russia

One of the main targets of the cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine was the transport and logistics company "Fesco", as well as the enterprises "Rosmorport" and "Rosmorrechport".

What is important to understand is that as a result of a DDOS attack, system failures occurred in access to websites and electronic resources of the objects of the attack.

In addition, the instability of satellite communication, which is used to monitor and control the movement of maritime transport, was caused.

According to insiders in the GUR of the IOM, the authorities of the Russian Federation ordered the Russian "media" to hide the fact that the DDOS attack was carried out for the mentioned purposes.

Currently, this prevents an objective assessment of the economic damage caused to the aggressor country Russia.

Cyberattacks by DIU led to purges within the Kremlin regime

Online.UA's anonymous sources in Ukrainian intelligence also recently reported that powerful and regular cyberattacks by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on Russia's IT infrastructure caused personnel changes in the leadership of the enemy's public sector.

What is important to understand is that new "specialists" in positions lead to an even greater deepening of problems and worsen the situation for the cyber security of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Almaz Tagirovych Ibragimov was appointed as the new head of the Department of Informatization and the Judicial Department at the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

According to insiders, this person, whose professional competences cause great doubts, filled subordinate structures with his own people.