On the conviction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whoever wins the presidential elections in the USA, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take concrete steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine before January, that is, before the official inauguration.

Harris and Trump want to help Ukraine stop Russia

According to the head of state, the readiness of the Russian dictator for negotiations directly depends on the results of the elections in the USA,

I think they will be watching the policy of the United States in this matter. And the United States will demonstrate politics very quickly, after the election, in my opinion. Volodymyr Zelenskyi

According to the Ukrainian leader, from the information he received at meetings with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, "they will not wait until January."

They will not be able to do something according to their powers, but they will be able to do something, — assures the Ukrainian leader.

Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that the meetings with both Harris and Trump were good, but he does not want to compare them.

Trump made a new scandalous statement about Zelensky

Recently, Ukrainians and many Western leaders were outraged by Donald Trump's statement that Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have prevented the start of the war, but did not.

Interestingly, the Republican does not accuse dictator Vladimir Putin of invading Ukraine.

I think Zelensky is one of the best traders I have ever seen. Every time he comes, we give him a hundred billion dollars. Who else in history received such money? This has never happened. And it does not mean that I do not want to help him, because I feel very sorry for these people. But he had no right to allow that war to begin, Trump said.

In addition, the odious politician again began to lie that Ukraine is "no longer Ukraine" because, they say, Russia destroyed most of the country's population centers.