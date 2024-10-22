On the conviction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whoever wins the presidential elections in the USA, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take concrete steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine before January, that is, before the official inauguration.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that Harris and Trump will start acting sooner than they will officially head the White House.
- Zelensky's meetings with Harris and Trump were productive.
- Trump made a new scandalous statement about the Ukrainian leader.
Harris and Trump want to help Ukraine stop Russia
According to the head of state, the readiness of the Russian dictator for negotiations directly depends on the results of the elections in the USA,
According to the Ukrainian leader, from the information he received at meetings with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, "they will not wait until January."
Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that the meetings with both Harris and Trump were good, but he does not want to compare them.
Trump made a new scandalous statement about Zelensky
Recently, Ukrainians and many Western leaders were outraged by Donald Trump's statement that Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have prevented the start of the war, but did not.
Interestingly, the Republican does not accuse dictator Vladimir Putin of invading Ukraine.
In addition, the odious politician again began to lie that Ukraine is "no longer Ukraine" because, they say, Russia destroyed most of the country's population centers.
