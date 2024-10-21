Trump threatened Putin to hit the center of Moscow — the reason

Donald Trump claims that he allegedly threatened Vladimir Putin with an attack on Moscow in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. According to the Republican, this allegedly restrained the Russian dictator during the Trump presidency.

Trump once again declared good relations with Putin

Volodymyr, if you go to Ukraine, I will hit you so hard that you will not even believe it. I will hit right in the center of goddamn Moscow. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

We are friends. I don't want to do it, but I will have no other choice, he added, explaining that he threatened to "remove the damn domes" from Putin's head, because he "lives under domes."

According to Trump, in response, Putin allegedly assured that he would not invade Ukraine.

Trump continues to be proud of his friendship with Putin

The journalist asked the Republican leader to comment on the information about alleged conversations with Putin after 2021.

As you know, the editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, wrote about this in the book "War" with reference to an insider in the ex-president's circle.

Well, I don't comment on it, but I will tell you this: if I did it, it was a smart thing to do. If I'm friends with people, if I can have relationships with people, that's good, not bad, from the point of view of the state," Trump said.

In addition, he once again repeated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has "2,000 nuclear warheads, just like we do."