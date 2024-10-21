Donald Trump claims that he allegedly threatened Vladimir Putin with an attack on Moscow in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. According to the Republican, this allegedly restrained the Russian dictator during the Trump presidency.
Points of attention
- Trump has threatened to strike Moscow in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that this has allegedly deterred Putin during his presidency.
- The ex-president stated that he has good relations with Putin and discussed a possible territorial conflict situation.
- Trump reaffirmed his friendship with Putin, pointing to the potential consequences of such a threat.
Trump once again declared good relations with Putin
According to Trump, in response, Putin allegedly assured that he would not invade Ukraine.
Trump continues to be proud of his friendship with Putin
The journalist asked the Republican leader to comment on the information about alleged conversations with Putin after 2021.
As you know, the editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, wrote about this in the book "War" with reference to an insider in the ex-president's circle.
In addition, he once again repeated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has "2,000 nuclear warheads, just like we do."
However, here Donald Trump was wrong again, because the US has more than 5,500 warheads.
