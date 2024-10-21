Trump threatened Putin to hit the center of Moscow — the reason
Category
World
Publication date

Trump threatened Putin to hit the center of Moscow — the reason

Trump threatened Putin to hit the center of Moscow — the reason
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

Donald Trump claims that he allegedly threatened Vladimir Putin with an attack on Moscow in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. According to the Republican, this allegedly restrained the Russian dictator during the Trump presidency.

Points of attention

  • Trump has threatened to strike Moscow in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that this has allegedly deterred Putin during his presidency.
  • The ex-president stated that he has good relations with Putin and discussed a possible territorial conflict situation.
  • Trump reaffirmed his friendship with Putin, pointing to the potential consequences of such a threat.

Trump once again declared good relations with Putin

Volodymyr, if you go to Ukraine, I will hit you so hard that you will not even believe it. I will hit right in the center of goddamn Moscow.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

We are friends. I don't want to do it, but I will have no other choice, he added, explaining that he threatened to "remove the damn domes" from Putin's head, because he "lives under domes."

According to Trump, in response, Putin allegedly assured that he would not invade Ukraine.

Trump continues to be proud of his friendship with Putin

The journalist asked the Republican leader to comment on the information about alleged conversations with Putin after 2021.

As you know, the editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, wrote about this in the book "War" with reference to an insider in the ex-president's circle.

Well, I don't comment on it, but I will tell you this: if I did it, it was a smart thing to do. If I'm friends with people, if I can have relationships with people, that's good, not bad, from the point of view of the state," Trump said.

In addition, he once again repeated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has "2,000 nuclear warheads, just like we do."

However, here Donald Trump was wrong again, because the US has more than 5,500 warheads.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could have warned Trump about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Putin could have warned Trump about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He had no right. Trump attacked Zelensky with cynical accusations
Trump continues to slander Zelenskyi
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The analyst revealed Trump's cunning plan regarding Zelensky and Putin
Trump has dramatically changed his public rhetoric

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?