On the territory of the Mykolayiv region, according to the results of laboratory studies of soil samples, a high content of heavy toxic metals was found, the appearance of which was facilitated by artillery shelling and attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about soil poisoning in the Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of enemy shelling and rocket attacks
According to the Ministry of Defense, specialists of the Center of Excellence in Mine Action and Environmental Safety analyzed the condition of the soil in the areas of Snigurivka and the village of Shevchenkove.
In particular, soil, silt and water samples were taken from the Ingulets River.
A high content of arsenic, lead, copper and zinc was found in the samples.
The agency emphasized that the pollution is the result of artillery shelling and missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Which led to soil and water poisoning in the Mykolaiv region
The Ministry of Defense adds that enemy attacks were mostly carried out chaotically, which is why enterprises and warehouses for storing plant protection products, agrochemicals (poisonous chemicals), and fuel were hit.
Significant damage to the soil cover requires large-scale land reclamation.
According to the Tony Blair Institute, Ukraine's losses due to mines and other explosive objects amount to 11.2 billion dollars annually.
According to World Bank estimates, Ukraine needs 34.6 billion dollars to demine all territories. Ukraine would be able to compensate for this amount in less than three and a half years after the land is fully cleared.
