The Russian Federation shelled Mykolaiv — one person was killed and 16 others were injured

On the night of October 15, the occupiers of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on the city of Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack, one person died and another 16 were injured, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv

As the head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim reported, around 02:30 the enemy attacked the city, first with missiles of the S-300 type.

Infrastructural facility, restaurant complex, shopping pavilions, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires have broken out, liquidation measures are ongoing.

According to him, a woman died as a result of the shelling. Another 16 people were injured.

Kim also reported that on the night of October 15, air defense destroyed 3 "Shahedy" in the Mykolaiv region.

The State Emergency Service added that they had already eliminated two fires on the area of 30 and 400 square meters. m. In another part of the city, a restaurant complex and shopping pavilions are on fire. The fire was localized on an area of 1,400 square meters. m. Liquidation is in progress.

Russia killed two women in Kherson

It is noted that the occupiers attacked the city around 18:50 on October 14. The enemy was targeting one of the residential areas of Kherson.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Two women died as a result of a direct hit of a projectile into a residential building.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, two elderly women were in the house at the time of the shelling.