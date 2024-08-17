A Russian drone attacked a police car in the Mykolaiv region — there are casualties
National Police of Ukraine
A Russian drone
In the Mykolayiv region, a Russian drone attacked the official car of policemen who came to document the consequences of the previous attack. 

Points of attention

  • Russian drone attacked a police car in Mykolaiv region, injuring three law enforcement officers.
  • Criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine due to violations of the rules of war.
  • Mykolaiv faced a tragic missile strike by the Russian Federation resulting in multiple casualties, including a child.
  • Details of the tragic incident in Mykolaiv, where several people lost their lives, have been reported by the local authorities.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the severe impact of warfare on innocent civilians and law enforcement officers in the region.

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a police car in the Mykolaiv region

Three law enforcement officers were injured.

This was reported in the communication department of the Mykolaiv Oblast police.

Three employees of police department No. 7 of the Mykolaiv district administration came to the residents of the village in the Kutsurub community of the region to document the consequences of the enemy attack with FPV drones.

At this moment, the military of the Russian Federation made a repeated strike with a drone on an official car.

The policemen received explosive wounds. They are currently being treated, their lives are not in danger.

According to the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, the investigators started criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Mykolaiv, the number of dead as a result of the strike by the Russian Federation has increased

On July 19, the Russian terrorist army hit Mykolaiv with three missiles. So far, three people have died, including one child.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that three people have already died, including a child.

Details of the tragedy appeared on the Mykolaiv Vanyok monitoring channel.

Several people died (except for a woman). 1 of the dead was a child (about 10 years old), it was torn to pieces, took on most of the rocket, did not reach the entrance.

They hit the fence of an ordinary yard in the city with an Kh-59 rocket. The second coming outside the city.

