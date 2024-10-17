The Russian Federation attacked the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region — there is a blackout

On October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the shelling, some subscribers were left without electricity.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation in the Mykolaiv region

As the head of OVA, Vitaly Kim, reported, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure, as a result of which the subscribers were cut off.

Energy companies have already healed most of the consumers, the work continues. There are no casualties. Share

Previous shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian Federation

As the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim reported, around 02:30 on October 15, the enemy attacked the city, first with missiles of the S-300 type.

Infrastructural facility, restaurant complex, shopping pavilions, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires have broken out, liquidation measures are ongoing.

According to him, a woman died as a result of the shelling. Another 16 people were injured.

Kim also reported that on the night of October 15, air defense destroyed 3 "Shahedy" in the Mykolaiv region.