Opposes aid to Ukraine. Who currently has the most influence on Trump

As journalists managed to find out, Donald Trump Jr. is currently the most influential member of the family of the new head of the White House Donald Trump amid the transition period.

Donald Trump Jr. is in charge of many processes

Journalists draw attention to the fact that, as of today, it is he who influences the formation of "the most controversial cabinet in the modern history of the United States."

According to anonymous sources, the son of the new head of the White House advises his father on a wide variety of issues.

Interestingly, Donald Trump Jr. previously claimed that he was unlikely to participate in such discussions.

First of all, he carefully monitors that candidates (for leadership positions in the White House — ed.) are loyal to his father.

He also usually looks for candidates who adhere to an "anti-establishment worldview, including protectionist economic policies," as well as those who advocate reducing military interventions and foreign aid, the newspaper writes. Share

How Donald Trump Jr. tried to make fun of Zelenskyi and Ukraine

Recently, the son of the new US president cynically hinted that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi would "lose aid" within a month.

He published another scandalous and ambiguous post on his Instagram page.

Donald Trump Jr. published a black-and-white video showing Volodymyr Zelensky pouring dollars.

POV (point of view — ed.): you have 38 days left before you lose your benefits, — it is written on the video. Share

Photo: screenshot

What's important to understand is that the video was originally posted by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential candidate.