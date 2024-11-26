The President of Mexico threatened Trump after a new scandal

The leader of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, strongly reacted to the new statement of the future president of the United States, Donald Trump. She has threatened to impose tariffs on American goods if the Republican passes an identical decision on her country.

The conflict between the United States and Mexico has significantly escalated

One tariff will lead to another in response, and this will continue until we endanger our joint companies. Claudia Sheinbaum President of Mexico

What is important to understand is that the day before Donald Trump publicly threatened that he was already considering the possibility of introducing 25% tariffs on Mexican goods.

The future head of the White House assured that he would make this decision if the country's authorities did not limit the flow of illegals and drugs to the States.

According to Claudia Scheinbaum, she is currently determined to hold negotiations on controversial issues.

Despite this, the politician drew Trump's attention to the fact that drugs are an American, not a Mexican, problem.

Neither threats nor tariffs will solve the problems of migration and drug use in the United States, the President of Mexico emphasized. Share

According to her, Mexico City has already taken measures to limit the flow of illegal and narcotic substances to the United States.

What is known about Trump's new threats

On November 26, it became known that the future US president threatened to introduce tariffs on all goods from China, Mexico and Canada.

According to the Republican leader, one of his first decrees after returning to the White House will be the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China.

On January 20th, as one of my first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods entering the United States from Mexico and Canada. Donald Trump The future president of the United States

He also complained that thousands of people were importing drugs from Mexico and Canada in record volumes.