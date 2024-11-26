The President of Mexico threatened Trump after a new scandal

The leader of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, strongly reacted to the new statement of the future president of the United States, Donald Trump. She has threatened to impose tariffs on American goods if the Republican passes an identical decision on her country.
Points of attention
- The President of Mexico warned about the possible consequences of Trump's decision.
- Scheinbaum noted that the problem of migration and drugs in the United States is an internal problem of the United States, not Mexico.
- Donald Trump also threatened China and Canada.
The conflict between the United States and Mexico has significantly escalated
What is important to understand is that the day before Donald Trump publicly threatened that he was already considering the possibility of introducing 25% tariffs on Mexican goods.
The future head of the White House assured that he would make this decision if the country's authorities did not limit the flow of illegals and drugs to the States.
According to Claudia Scheinbaum, she is currently determined to hold negotiations on controversial issues.
Despite this, the politician drew Trump's attention to the fact that drugs are an American, not a Mexican, problem.
According to her, Mexico City has already taken measures to limit the flow of illegal and narcotic substances to the United States.
What is known about Trump's new threats
On November 26, it became known that the future US president threatened to introduce tariffs on all goods from China, Mexico and Canada.
According to the Republican leader, one of his first decrees after returning to the White House will be the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China.
He also complained that thousands of people were importing drugs from Mexico and Canada in record volumes.
