Bloodthirsty bastards. Fico once again staged showdowns in Slovakia

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, once again caused a scandal - this time the victims of his anger were the local mass media.
Points of attention
- The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, provoked a wave of indignation, calling the independent media "bloodthirsty bastards".
- Fico floated the idea of creating a national body to control the media and sanction journalists, which is perceived as an attempt at censorship.
- The opposition reacted with criticism to the accusations of the prime minister of Slovakia.
Fico publicly threatened independent media
During the new press conference, one of the journalists asked Fico to comment on the tension in the governing coalition.
Such independent media as: Denník N, Denník Sme, and Aktuality.sk came under the barrage of criticism of the politician.
Moreover, he even began to blame media representatives for the May assassination attempt, during which a gunman shot him in the stomach.
According to Fico, he supports the idea of creating a national body for mass media and sanctions for journalists.
How the opposition reacted to Fico's accusations
Opposition leaders do not hide their indignation against the background of the recent statements of the prime minister of Slovakia.
MP Zora Jaurova from the opposition party "Progressive Slovakia" responded to Robert Fico's accusations.
Veronika Remishova, head of the "For the People" party, also expressed her indignation.
In her opinion, Fitso went too far, calling journalists "bloodthirsty bastards".
