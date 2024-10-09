Bloodthirsty bastards. Fico once again staged showdowns in Slovakia

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, once again caused a scandal - this time the victims of his anger were the local mass media.

Fico publicly threatened independent media

During the new press conference, one of the journalists asked Fico to comment on the tension in the governing coalition.

Since the first day of the parliamentary elections, you have not left us [in peace] for a single minute. You went against us like bloodthirsty bastards, the Slovak leader said unexpectedly for everyone. Share

Such independent media as: Denník N, Denník Sme, and Aktuality.sk came under the barrage of criticism of the politician.

Do you read your articles after yourself? I don't think you're reading... This is pure hatred. You are possessed by the devil. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

Moreover, he even began to blame media representatives for the May assassination attempt, during which a gunman shot him in the stomach.

According to Fico, he supports the idea of creating a national body for mass media and sanctions for journalists.

How the opposition reacted to Fico's accusations

Opposition leaders do not hide their indignation against the background of the recent statements of the prime minister of Slovakia.

MP Zora Jaurova from the opposition party "Progressive Slovakia" responded to Robert Fico's accusations.

The idea of a national media body that would control journalists is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to censor and limit the media, which exists perhaps only in North Korea, she emphasized. Share

Veronika Remishova, head of the "For the People" party, also expressed her indignation.

In her opinion, Fitso went too far, calling journalists "bloodthirsty bastards".