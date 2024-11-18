The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, cynically believes that the US decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles is allegedly "with the aim of disrupting peace negotiations."
Fiсo lashed out at Biden with accusations
Fiсo wrote under the appeal that those who support the decision of American President Joe Biden (permitting Ukraine to use ATACMS to strike targets in the Russian Federation — ed.) support the start of the third world war.
Fico believes that Biden authorized the use of ATACMS on Russian territory "with the express purpose of completely disrupting or delaying peace negotiations."
The Slovak Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar and the Minister of Defense Robert Kaliniak not to support the decision of the USA in any international forum and in any way.
He also expressed surprise at how quickly some European countries supported the US decision, and stated that for Slovakia, as Ukraine's neighbor, "it is extremely important that there be peace."
Those who want to see the continuation of the war in Ukraine are harming national and state interests.
Fiсo found a "way" to end Russia's war against Ukraine
For the war in Ukraine to end, the West must stop supporting Kyiv. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said this in an interview with STVR, commenting on Donald Trump's promise to stop the war in 24 hours.
Fico also rejects the idea that the European Union should take on the entire burden of supporting Ukraine if the US refuses to help further.
