Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he "with pleasure" accepted the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow. He will go there in May 2025.
Fico is going to Moscow at the invitation of dictator Putin
Fico may become the first representative of Slovakia to go to Russia on an official visit after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He also stated that the Slovak government supports the legacy of the fight against fascism, as well as the "historical truth" about the Second World War and the role of the Red Army in it.
Fico was embarrassed by an interview with Russian propagandists
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, gave a scandalous interview to the host of the Russian propaganda TV channel "Russia-1", the odious Olga Skabeeva. This is the first appearance of the head of a European country on the Russian TV channel during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.
Excerpts from the interview with Skabeeva, who is included in the sanctions list of the EU, the USA and a number of other countries, were published in Telegram.
They are also published by Slovak media, noting that Fico became the first sitting head of state or government of an EU country to appear on Russian TV since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Later, the interview was broadcast on Skabeeva's program "60 Minutes" on the TV channel "Russia-1".
In his speech, the Slovak prime minister criticized the EU countries, many of which are Slovakia's allies in NATO, saying that their support for Ukraine allegedly only prolongs the war.
He also defended other theses advanced by the Russian authorities — that Ukraine abandoned the peace agreements in Istanbul under Western pressure; that Western sanctions against Russia "don't work".
