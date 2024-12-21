The situation is getting more complicated. Vucic revealed the plans of Putin and Fico

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is going to hold emergency talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Fico have scheduled urgent talks

According to Vučić, this meeting will take place against the backdrop of Ukraine's refusal to continue the transit of Russian gas through its territory, RTS writes .

The Serbian leader also admitted that he learned about the visit "unofficially", but that it was "completely reliable".

On Monday, Fico will go to Putin as the leader of an EU country. And I don't need to explain what reaction this will cause from other European leaders. It just shows how complicated the situation is becoming. Aleksandar Vucic President of Serbia

It is worth noting that Robert Fico lashed out with cynical accusations at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to continue the transit of Russian gas.

We respect the EU's assistance to Ukraine, we are part of it, and therefore I ask: when someone helps and is part of the EU, and organizes joint government negotiations, does Ukraine have the right to threaten the economic interests of a member state of the union? — Fico began to complain publicly. Share

Ukraine will block the transit of Russian gas

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this will happen on January 1, 2025 at 7:00 a.m.

The resumption of transit will be possible only if, at the request of the European Commission, we transport non-Russian gas through our system. Denys Shmyhal Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, it is important to understand that, in accordance with the Association Agreement with the EU, Ukraine is obliged to ensure the transit of Russian oil to Europe at the request of the European Commission.