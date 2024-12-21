According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is going to hold emergency talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Putin and Fico have scheduled urgent talks
According to Vučić, this meeting will take place against the backdrop of Ukraine's refusal to continue the transit of Russian gas through its territory, RTS writes .
The Serbian leader also admitted that he learned about the visit "unofficially", but that it was "completely reliable".
It is worth noting that Robert Fico lashed out with cynical accusations at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to continue the transit of Russian gas.
Ukraine will block the transit of Russian gas
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this will happen on January 1, 2025 at 7:00 a.m.
Against the backdrop of recent events, it is important to understand that, in accordance with the Association Agreement with the EU, Ukraine is obliged to ensure the transit of Russian oil to Europe at the request of the European Commission.
