Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is cynically lying that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly offered him a bribe of 500 million euros from Russian assets in exchange for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Fico is again trying to damage Zelensky's reputation

According to the scandalous politician, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine at the EU summit, they discussed Slovakia's financial losses due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.

Fico said that after he told Zelensky that Slovakia could lose about 500 million euros in gas transit fees per year, the Ukrainian president "asked me if I would then vote for NATO membership if he gave me 500 million euros in Russian assets, and of course I said, 'never.'" Share

Fico also began to claim that the Ukrainian leader's proposals, which allegedly came behind closed doors, were "absurd."

In addition, he cynically complained that Ukraine had allowed itself to harm the economy of an EU member state.

Fico again accuses Zelenskyy of the “gas crisis” in Slovakia

We are clearly facing a gas crisis thanks to President Zelensky. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Despite his loud accusations, the scandalous politician still has not explained what he means.

By the way, Fico recently held negotiations with Zelensky regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"We have differences on the issue of gas transit through Ukraine. I asked him whether he would be ready to transit other gas than Russian," the Slovak Prime Minister said. Share

Zelensky, he said, ruled out the possibility that Ukraine could transit any gas.