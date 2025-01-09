Gazprom artificially created an energy crisis in Transnistria — Sandu

The Russian company Gazprom is creating an energy crisis in Transnistria, despite the fact that Moldova has a contract for gas supplies, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on January 9.
Sandu accused Gazprom of energy crisis in Transnistria
We understand that people (in Transnistria — ed.) are going through difficult times. We are ready to help. I want them to know that this crisis is being created by Gazprom, because Moldova has a contract for gas supplies. According to this contract, Gazprom must supply gas.
Sandu reminded that there is an alternative pipeline, the Turkish Stream. That is, it is not a problem that gas cannot pass through Ukraine.
Sandu added that she had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, during which she said that Ukraine could supply coal to Transnistria.
The Moldovan DRES (MDRES) is currently operating on reserve fuel — coal, which will last only 24 days, so the region is in dire need of fuel.
We talked about the fact that Ukraine can supply coal so that MDRES can produce electricity on both the left and right banks of the Dniester. And for Ukraine. That is, there is a solution. It is necessary that Tiraspol and Moscow agree to solve the people's issues.
According to her, the government is negotiating with the "Transnistrian authorities."
Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Transnistria
Gazprom announced on December 28 that it would stop supplying gas to Moldova due to alleged debts from Moldovagaz.
The "authorities" of Transnistria have also introduced a state of emergency. After the gas supply was cut off on January 1, central heating in the cities was turned off, and gas was left only for cooking. According to the Transnistrian authorities, gas reserves should last for 20 days. The Moldovan DRES switched to coal-fired electricity generation on January 1.
Since January 3, the Transnistrian region has been experiencing widespread power outages. On January 4, the Moldovan Metallurgical Plant in the region was shut down, and in Rybnitsa, a bread factory that produced about 2 tons of bread per day was suspended.
