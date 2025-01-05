Moldova offered assistance to Transnistria. How did the "PMR" react?
Source:  Newsmaker

Back in December 2024, the Moldovan authorities offered unrecognized Transnistria assistance with the purchase of gas and electricity. This was announced by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Moldova, Konstantin Borosan.

According to the State Secretary, last month the Ministry of Energy contacted Tiraspoltransgaz and offered an alternative in the event of a cessation of Russian gas supplies.

Konstantin Borosan noted that it was possible to purchase it on the Romanian stock exchange.

Moreover, he added that on January 2, Moldovagaz and Energocom proposed a mechanism for purchasing gas on regional markets.

It is also indicated that Moldovan GRES, which is the main electricity generation enterprise in Transnistria, was offered to process gas purchased by Energocom into electricity.

To date, we have not received any response to these proposals. And Tiraspoltransgaz refused to cooperate on the same day, January 2.

What is known about the situation in the “PMR”?

Since January 1, unrecognized Transnistria has stopped receiving Russian gas.

Tens of thousands of household consumers faced this problem. In addition, local industry came to a standstill.

Located in Transnistria, the Moldovan DRES, which previously operated on free Russian gas, has begun burning coal reserves that will last only until the end of January.

As Borosan explained, in the "PMR" after the cessation of Russian gas supplies, despite unsuccessful attempts to save, the electricity deficit was already about 30% of the required consumption, or 65 MW.

If a sufficient number of consumers are not disconnected, there is a risk of a complete system failure, since the distribution networks on the left bank are overloaded, the Secretary of State emphasized.

