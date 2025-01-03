Unrecognized Transnistria is afraid to buy European gas

The so-called "authorities" of the self-proclaimed Transnistria, even under the threat of an energy crisis, did not want to buy European gas instead of Russian. The quasi-state rejected an offer of assistance from Moldova.

Unrecognized Transnistria fears “high prices” for European gas

This was stated by the acting chairman of Moldovagaz, Vadim Cheban.

According to him, the "authorities" of Transnistria explained their refusal of European gas by "higher and more unstable prices."

At the same time, pro-Russian Tiraspol said it expects the resumption of gas supplies from Gazprom under a contract that expires in 2026.

Help from Moldova

On January 2, the acting head of Moldovagaz, Vadim Cheban, stated that Moldova had offered assistance to unrecognized Transnistria in supplying gas.

This offer came after the so-called "Transylvania" stopped receiving Russian gas because Ukraine stopped transit. Share

After that, the supply of heat and gas to local residents in Transnistria was stopped.