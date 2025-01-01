Heating and hot water have been turned off in Russian-occupied Transnistria

In Transnistria, a Russian-occupied region of Moldova, heating and hot water supply were cut off on January 1, 2025. This happened due to the halt in gas transit through Ukraine and Russia's refusal to supply gas via alternative routes.

What is the situation in Transnistria?

On January 1, the gas transportation company "Tiraspoltransgaz-Pridnistrovye" warned residents of the region about the cessation of gas supply by 12:00 in boiler rooms, private houses and apartment buildings with autonomous heating.

Due to the temporary suspension of gas supply to heat-generating facilities, from 7:00 on January 1, the supply of thermal energy for heating and hot water supply to the population, budget institutions and organizations, with the exception of medical institutions with inpatient stay, was stopped, the company said in a statement.

Residents of the region are advised to:

dress warmly and gather family members in one room,

hang blankets or thick curtains on windows and balcony doors,

use electric heaters.

It is forbidden to use gas or electric stoves to heat homes, warns Tyrasteploenergo.

Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has been stopped

As reported by the GTS Operator of Ukraine, at 07:00 the Agreement on Interaction between LLC "GTS Operator of Ukraine" and PJSC "Gazprom" for Physical Connection Points of the Russian Federation-Ukraine between the gas transportation systems of Ukraine and the Russian Federation dated December 30, 2019 came to an end.

Back in December 2024, official Kyiv warned that it planned to stop transporting natural gas from the Sudzha entry point on Ukraine's eastern border to the exit points on the western and southern borders.

After that, the GTS Operator of Ukraine informed international partners about this in accordance with the established procedure.

The General Director of the Ukrainian State Transport and Communications Service, Dmytro Lippa, has already made a statement on this matter.