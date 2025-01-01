Heating and hot water have been turned off in Russian-occupied Transnistria

In Transnistria, a Russian-occupied region of Moldova, heating and hot water supply were cut off on January 1, 2025. This happened due to the halt in gas transit through Ukraine and Russia's refusal to supply gas via alternative routes.
- The stoppage of gas transit through Ukraine led to the shutdown of heating and hot water in occupied Transnistria
- Residents of the district are recommended to take measures to maintain warmth and comfort during gas shortages
- The suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine has consequences not only for Transnistria, but also for Ukrainian consumers.
- Official Kyiv warned about the cessation of gas transportation, preparing the infrastructure to operate in zero transit mode
- The Ukrainian GTS operator has begun a new era of work in conditions of cessation of gas transit and reliable gas supply
What is the situation in Transnistria?
On January 1, the gas transportation company "Tiraspoltransgaz-Pridnistrovye" warned residents of the region about the cessation of gas supply by 12:00 in boiler rooms, private houses and apartment buildings with autonomous heating.
Residents of the region are advised to:
dress warmly and gather family members in one room,
hang blankets or thick curtains on windows and balcony doors,
use electric heaters.
Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has been stopped
As reported by the GTS Operator of Ukraine, at 07:00 the Agreement on Interaction between LLC "GTS Operator of Ukraine" and PJSC "Gazprom" for Physical Connection Points of the Russian Federation-Ukraine between the gas transportation systems of Ukraine and the Russian Federation dated December 30, 2019 came to an end.
Back in December 2024, official Kyiv warned that it planned to stop transporting natural gas from the Sudzha entry point on Ukraine's eastern border to the exit points on the western and southern borders.
After that, the GTS Operator of Ukraine informed international partners about this in accordance with the established procedure.
The General Director of the Ukrainian State Transport and Communications Service, Dmytro Lippa, has already made a statement on this matter.
