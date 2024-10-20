On October 20, Moldova will hold not only presidential elections, but also a referendum on joining the European Union. Against this background, unexpectedly for everyone, the pro-Putin authorities of Transnistria refused to transport pro-Russian voters to the precincts.
Points of attention
- Voter turnout at polling stations in Transnistria is significantly lower than during previous elections.
- In PMR, people are not afraid to admit that they support the movement of Moldova in the EU.
- Ukrainian journalists are closely watching the voting process.
How are the presidential elections in PMR
According to Ukrainian journalists who are closely watching the voting process, near the precincts opened at the school in the city of Varnytsia, which are usually the busiest, and where a long line gathered in the previous elections, are now free.
What is important to understand is that 4 years ago, when the authorities of Transnistria financed transportation, voters had to wait a long time just to go to the polling station.
Local residents also claim an abnormally low turnout.
He also frankly admitted that he supports the movement of Moldova in the EU.
You can find out more important information about the situation in the country by watching the online.ua interview with the former head of Moldova's intelligence Yurii Brichag:
PMR does not hide its pro-European sentiments
The most interesting thing is that the lack of support for pro-Russian voters also led to the fact that the majority of voters from Transnistria told Ukrainian journalists that they willingly support the idea of Moldova joining the European Union.
What is important to understand is that such an unexpected turn can dramatically affect the results of the election at polling stations in the PMR.
However, the number of people who voted will be fundamentally lower.
According to her, the number of applicants will be several times smaller.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-