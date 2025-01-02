Lack of energy resources. Almost all industrial enterprises in Transnistria have stopped working

In unrecognized Transnistria, due to a lack of energy resources, all industrial enterprises, except for food ones, have stopped operating.

Russia abandoned its Transnistria enclave to its fate

According to the so-called Minister of Economic Development of Transnistria, Serhiy Obolonyk, all industrial enterprises have stopped working, except for food ones. He also noted that "the state will support enterprises so that they can ship finished products."

At the same time, Obolonyk added: by January 5, it will become clear how much energy the household sector consumes, and the balance will make it clear what can be directed to the needs of enterprises.

At this time, the situation is manageable and predictable, but if the problem with gas supply is not resolved, enterprises will lose the opportunity to restart. Share

Energy crisis in Transnistria: what preceded it

The so-called leader of Transnistria, Vadym Krasnosilsky, signed a decree on December 9 to introduce a state of economic emergency due to the threat of cessation of Russian gas supplies to the region via Ukraine.

On the morning of January 1, Ukraine stopped the transportation of Russian natural gas through its own gas transportation system.

Since January 1, the supply of heat and hot water to households and businesses in the so-called Transnistria has been cut off. This happened due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies.