According to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the Ukrainian authorities have never offered her team to ‘solve’ the problem with the Russian-occupied region of Transnistria.

Ukraine did not plan to liberate Transnistria

The politician made this statement in an interview with Russian opposition blogger Yuri Dudy.

‘There have never been any such official statements - what we read, what some people said in the media... But officially, I say with full responsibility, there were no such proposals. And unofficially, too. There was no such proposal from officials. Maia Sandu President of Moldova

According to her, only a peaceful solution to the Transnistrian conflict is acceptable to official Chisinau.

‘We will not agree to a military solution,’ the Moldovan leader concluded. Share

Russia is preparing ‘hybrid’ provocations against Moldova

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to target Moldova with a wave of so-called hybrid attacks ahead of its presidential election and referendum on accession to the European Union later this year.

Official London will share intelligence with official Chisinau to help it counter the threat from Russian agents in the coming months.

On 30 April, Moldovan Foreign Minister, Mihai Popsoi, met with Britain's Industry and Economic Security Minister, Nusrat Ghani, to discuss ‘subversive Russian interference’. The meeting took place in the UK.