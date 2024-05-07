Maia Sandu: Ukraine did not offer to liberate Transnistria

According to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the Ukrainian authorities have never offered her team to ‘solve’ the problem with the Russian-occupied region of Transnistria.
Ukraine did not plan to liberate Transnistria
The politician made this statement in an interview with Russian opposition blogger Yuri Dudy.
According to her, only a peaceful solution to the Transnistrian conflict is acceptable to official Chisinau.
Russia is preparing ‘hybrid’ provocations against Moldova
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to target Moldova with a wave of so-called hybrid attacks ahead of its presidential election and referendum on accession to the European Union later this year.
Official London will share intelligence with official Chisinau to help it counter the threat from Russian agents in the coming months.
On 30 April, Moldovan Foreign Minister, Mihai Popsoi, met with Britain's Industry and Economic Security Minister, Nusrat Ghani, to discuss ‘subversive Russian interference’. The meeting took place in the UK.
