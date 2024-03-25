Moldova warns of Russia's provocations threats in Transnistria

The Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration considers new provocations by the Russian Federation on the territory of Transnistria occupied by Russia to be quite possible.

Russia can influence the aggravation of the situation in Transnistria

It is worth noting that the warning from the Bureau of Reintegration of Moldova was sounded after a recent incident in unrecognised Transnistria when a drone allegedly attacked a military unit and destroyed a Mi-8 military helicopter.

According to the latest data, the Moldovan authorities conducted a detailed analysis of the video footage of the incident and concluded that the published clip contains elements of video montage indicating that the plane caught fire not due to a drone attack, but for other reasons.

Officials in Chisinau believe that this incident is a deliberate provocation to create panic and increase tension in society.

Judging by the information available to us, it is important to inform the public that in the future the Russian Federation is planning even more similar actions along the perimeter of the Transnistrian region and the Security Zone, emphasises the statement of Reintegration Bureau of Moldova. Share

The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to increase panic, provoke distrust in society, and also strike a blast at the country's economy.

What is known about the situation in unrecognised Transnistria

On March 17, the Transnistrian mass media reported on an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol.

They also began to claim that a powerful explosion rang out after the drone attack.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, Adrian Efros, Putin has not given up his intentions to conquer Moldova, but there are currently no signs of a military threat to the country.